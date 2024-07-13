Barbora Krejčíková wins first Wimbledon title, defeating Jasmine Paolini in tense final

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Barbora Krejčíková won her second grand slam and first Wimbledon title on Saturday, eventually overpowering Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2 2-6 6-4 in a thrilling women’s final.

The Czech has endured a difficult season, disrupted by injury and marked by a subsequent tumble down the world rankings, but all that faded away as she raised her arms to the sky in celebration and soaked in the applause of the crowd on Centre Court.

Though she initially raced to a one set lead, Krejčíková had to call on all her experience as a seven-time grand slam doubles champion and 2021 French Open champion in the face of Paolini’s spirited fightback.

The Italian, playing in her second consecutive grand slam final, dragged the match to a deciding set and fended off two championship points before Krejčíková sealed victory at her third attempt.

