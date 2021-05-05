Keeping temperatures above average with some subtle cooling for the weekend

KESQ Weather Video

Wednesday, the region remains under a ridge of high pressure. Temperatures are warm and are looking likely to reach triple digits again. By Thursday, a trough to the north will be moving inland. This trough will strengthen onshore winds Friday and keep winds breezy through the weekend.

So far, 2021 has seen five triple digit temperatures beginning April 3rd. The warmest day Was April 30th reaching 109°.

Average high temperatures have gone up for the Palm Springs area. NOAA released new climate normals on Tuesday. The average for Wednesday is now 91° and 92° by Thursday. Click the link below full look at these climate normals and the impact they have on the Coachella Valley:

https://kesq.com/news/news-headlines/2021/05/04/new-climate-normals-released-what-this-means-for-the-coachella-valley/

Temperatures will remain warm and above average going into the weekend. Gusty winds Friday are expected for the desert and mountains with gusts reaching 40 mph. Winds will be lighter, but still breezy, for the weekend.

