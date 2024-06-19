Section 14 Survivors to host annual Juneteenth Interfaith Prayer Vigil

The Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors and descendants will be hosting their annual Juneteenth Interfaith Prayer Vigil at The Church of Saint Paul in the Desert, Wednesday evening.

In addition to commemorating the significance of Juneteenth, the vigil will also serve as a call to action as the Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors continue to seek out restorative justice.

You can watch John White’s latest I-Team report about ongoing settlement discussions between the City of Palm Springs and the Section 14 Survivors here.

According to event organizers, the event will feature guest speakers, musical performances, African dancers and interfaith clergy followed by a traditional soul food dinner.

The public event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.