2024 Voter Guide

KESQ Voter Guide: Joey Acuña, Jr.

CVUSD / KESQ
Published 4:18 PM
  • Party: Democratic
  • Occupation:
    • Board president of the Coachella Valley Unified School District, representing Area 1.
  • Relevant Experience:
  • Personal Information:
    • Acuña was a former CVUSD student and his daughter is currently enrolled in the school district

Candidate's Priorities

  • IMPROVE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
  • COMBAT RISING COSTS
  • REDUCE HOMELESSNESS
  • CREATE MORE JOBS
  • FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE
  • EXPAND HEALTHCARE
