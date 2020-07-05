Above average trend continues

Weather

Today was a hot one in the desert. Palm Springs reached a high of 115°, that's 3° warmer than yesterday and 8° above seasonal average.

That trend continues tomorrow to round out this holiday weekend with warmer than normal temperatures. If you're heading out golfing tomorrow, the morning is the best time. Temperatures stay in the double digits until around 10 a.m.

There will be plenty of sunshine and dry conditions, with dew points near 35° at 6 p.m. A light breeze of 10-15 mph out of the northwest will provide some relief, but try to stay in the air conditioning and limit time in the sun. If you are outside, especially in those hot afternoon hours, remember to take frequent shade breaks and stay hydrated!

Temperatures will cool slightly mid-week before another warming trend heads our way next weekend!