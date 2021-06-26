Skip to Content
Excessive heat is back

The heat is back. Palm Springs hit a high of 116° on Saturday. It's because of a ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Sunday morning through Monday night for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 117°.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at the same time for areas west of the valley. Parts of the Inland Empire could see temperatures reach up to 106°.

One-teens stick around into the start of the week. A cooldown arrives mid-week with moisture returning, including the chance to see some thunderstorms.

