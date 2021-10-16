Slight Cool Down Coming

While temperatures were seasonable in the low 90's this Saturday, we should soon feel a few degrees cooler. Tonight we'll watch temperatures drop to the upper 70's for any evening plans. Winds should stay light, and skies will be clear.

KESQ

Onshore flow is expected to increase with an incoming trough of low pressure. This cooler, westerly air will help temperatures climb down from the 90's to the 70's and 80's for the start of this next week.

KESQ

Winds are expected to increase for Sunday night and Monday. Expect gusty conditions through the San Gorgonio pass.