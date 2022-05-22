Triple-digit heat returns this week

Breezy conditions continue through our most wind-prone spots. By this evening, stronger gusts upwards of 40 mph are expected to continue through the San Gorgonio pass.

While breezy conditions are likely to continue into the start of the workweek, warmer temperatures become the primary focus. Triple-digit heat is likely from Monday through Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds across the region.

Temperatures will cool slightly by next weekend, but overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected in the days ahead, with a few more clouds expected by Friday. Westerly winds may also resurge at that point.