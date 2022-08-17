Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 8:33 AM

Hotter conditions to last through Friday

After another active day of storms, the dew point and relative humidity values are lower today, but the threat of mountain and high desert thunderstorms remains. The chances are lower, but not zero.

Highs hit 110 yesterday and for the next couple of days we'll be close to that.

Humidity increases on Friday and into the weekend, and along with it the chance of storms in and around the valley increases.

We'll see an increased risk of thunderstorms through early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content