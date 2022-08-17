Hotter conditions to last through Friday

After another active day of storms, the dew point and relative humidity values are lower today, but the threat of mountain and high desert thunderstorms remains. The chances are lower, but not zero.

Highs hit 110 yesterday and for the next couple of days we'll be close to that.

Humidity increases on Friday and into the weekend, and along with it the chance of storms in and around the valley increases.

We'll see an increased risk of thunderstorms through early next week.