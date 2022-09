We are still seeing fairly high dew points and humidity levels this morning, but we are expecting drier air in place by this afternoon.

Northwesterly breezes will continue today as well, helping to dry out the atmosphere.

Daytime highs remain well below normal. We hit 97 yesterday, and highs will be in similar ranges into the weekend.

By Sunday, we might see an uptick in humidity, but temperatures hold nicely in check into early next week.