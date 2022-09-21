Breezy today with warming into the weekend
An area of low pressure is moving across Northern California today, bringing some breezy conditions to all of Southern California.
Winds thus far have been fairly light on the Valley floor.
I anticipate slightly windier conditions into this afternoon and evening.
High pressure builds in behind the system, which will elevate temperatures to above-normal highs for the weekend and early next week, despite the fact that the Autumnal Equinox happens tomorrow.