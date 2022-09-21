Skip to Content
today at 8:28 AM
Published 8:26 AM

Breezy today with warming into the weekend

An area of low pressure is moving across Northern California today, bringing some breezy conditions to all of Southern California.

Winds thus far have been fairly light on the Valley floor.

I anticipate slightly windier conditions into this afternoon and evening.

High pressure builds in behind the system, which will elevate temperatures to above-normal highs for the weekend and early next week, despite the fact that the Autumnal Equinox happens tomorrow.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

