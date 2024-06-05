First Alert Weather Alert for Excessive Heat

Skip to Content
today at 6:57 AM
The Valley will be under an Excessive Heat Warning from this morning until 8 p.m. Friday as temps soar into the lower one-teens.

Our First Alert Weather Alert will remain in place congruent with the Excessive Heat Warning, as we track those dangerously hot conditions.

Highs today will likely reach 110, with even hotter conditions into tomorrow as high pressure hovers across the region.

Take the usual heat precautions to keep yourself and your family safe from heat-related illness and injury during this first significant heatwave of the year.

Highs come down modestly by Sunday, but we remain well above normal into next week.

Patrick Evans

