Skip to Content
Weather

First Alert Weather Alert through this evening as winds increase and temps decrease

By
Updated
today at 6:07 AM
Published 6:05 AM

Highs hit 112 yesterday for the hottest day yet in 2024, but NW winds are picking and heat should ease going into the weekend. We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9 this evening.

NW winds will pick up, and already North Indian Canyon is closed at the wash due to lowered visibility according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Winds are likely to reach 20-25 m.p.h. in the afternoon and evening each day this weekend, then ease into next week.

Highs will span anywhere from 105 to 109 this afternoon, and modestly cooler into tomorrow.

Into next week, temps remain above normal, but we will no longer be under the Excessive Heat Warning.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content