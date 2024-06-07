First Alert Weather Alert through this evening as winds increase and temps decrease

Highs hit 112 yesterday for the hottest day yet in 2024, but NW winds are picking and heat should ease going into the weekend. We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9 this evening.

NW winds will pick up, and already North Indian Canyon is closed at the wash due to lowered visibility according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Winds are likely to reach 20-25 m.p.h. in the afternoon and evening each day this weekend, then ease into next week.

Highs will span anywhere from 105 to 109 this afternoon, and modestly cooler into tomorrow.

Into next week, temps remain above normal, but we will no longer be under the Excessive Heat Warning.