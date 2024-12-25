Gorgeous Christmas Day with Warming Ahead for Last Days of 2024

Merry Christmas and Happy Hannukah!

What a gorgeous day with winds calming overnight. Our Wind Advisory expired at midnight.

This evening we're looking nice, a little cooler though with temperatures dipping into the low 50s as a weak upper ridge builds over southern California. The night will be clear and crisp with light winds.

Looking ahead to the next week, our mild and dry prevail, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will pick up on Thursday and Thursday night, with gusts increasing in the afternoon as a weak system passes to the north. However, temperatures will remain pleasant with low humidity and cool nights throughout the week.

By Friday and Saturday, a stronger upper ridge will build up bringing warmer temperatures and continued dry weather.

For New Year’s Eve, the weather will be ideal for outdoor celebrations. Clear skies and mild in the low 50s around midnight, perfect for ringing in the new year. There may be light winds, but no rain is expected. Nothing to dampen plans at this point.

As we head into Sunday and Monday, another weak Pacific system will pass to the north, bringing slight cooling aloft and a minor shift to onshore flow. A Santa Ana wind pattern is possible starting Tuesday and Wednesday, which could bring even drier and warmer conditions.