A slight chance for showers tonight with continued below average temperatures

Temperatures continue to be a few degrees below the seasonal normal. In Palm Springs, that normal is 80°. An area of low pressure will continue to push closer to the coast tonight through Monday. This area of low pressure will keep temperatures cool and bring widespread showers to areas west with a slight chance of showers here in the desert.

Precipitation for the desert, if any, will be very light. Consistently, models are indicating only about one hundredths of an inch of rainfall. Closer to the coast, amounts will be near half of an inch.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for our local mountains and San Bernardino mountains. This advisory lasts through 1 p.m. Monday. Elevations included in this advisory are 6,000 ft. and above.

Snowfall amounts:

2"-5" between 6,000 ft. to 7,000 ft.

5"-10" between 7,000 ft to 8,000 ft.

10"-15" above 8,000 ft.

Travel could be difficult during this time with the potential of falling trees and reduced visibility. At times, areas could feel some gusty winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Temperatures will continue to cool through the week. Another area of low pressure moves in Wednesday with another slight chance of precipitation.