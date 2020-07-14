Triple digits remain with temperatures closer to seasonal

7-Day Forecast

We have recorded 14 days in a row of triple digit temperatures, since June 30th. Palm Springs Monday reached 117°. That was the last day of excessive heat for this week.

Today, the ridge of high pressure keeping temperatures well above average is shifting east. By Wednesday, we are watching a weak trough of low pressure develop on the west coast. This trough will bring temperatures back near seasonal for the week. It will also be increasing onshore flow, bringing gusty southwest to west winds to the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through Thursday.

Friday through the weekend, a ridge of high pressure to the east will expand west yet again, this will warm temperatures up for the weekend by a few degrees.

Until then, enjoy seasonal summer weather in the desert!