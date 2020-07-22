A few degrees cooler than average for July

7-Day Forecast

The heat has been on the past couple of weeks. We have tracked 19 days above average this month. We are tracking a few days of below average temperatures. For reference, the average in Palm Springs for this month is 108°.

The reason for some relatively cooler temperatures is a trough of low pressure. This trough is also keeping winds gusty by the afternoon hours. Westerly winds with gusts near 40 mph, not enough to ruin your afternoon but you will feel that breeze sticking around.

Some areas are seeing dewpoints in the mid to upper 50's and even 60s creating humid to muggy conditions outside. Dewpoints will become more comfortable in the next day.

Enjoy the slightly below average temperatures before we track a slow warm-up for next week.