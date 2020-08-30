Temperatures stay cooler with a return of moisture Monday

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached 110° Saturday. This is still cooler relative to the past week. We have now seen 61 days in a row of triple digit temperatures. This year, we have recorded 55 days of temperatures at 110° and above.

A weak trough of low pressure along the California coast is keeping temperatures lower this weekend. Of course, closer to the coast we are tracking a marine layer really cooling temperatures. Here in the desert, it will still be hot but closer to the seasonal which is 105°.

Tonight, some monsoonal moisture inches in from Arizona, any storms look to remain to the east. Monsoonal moisture does reach into our area by Monday. This slight push of monsoonal moisture will bring the chance for some thunderstorm development in the afternoon for our mountains and deserts.

At this time, there is a low risk of flooding.

After Monday, conditions will dry back up and temperatures will warm into the weekend. Another heat wave is expected as a ridge of high pressure builds from the northwest and into the desert southwest.