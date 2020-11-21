A warm weekend with the return of some cooling next week

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs on Friday reached 85°. The average for this time of year is 74°. Temperatures will remain warmer than average through the weekend and part of the next week ahead.

Temperatures remain above seasonal with a zonal flow. Winds remain light with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead.

By Monday and Tuesday, a trough of low pressure will bring back onshore winds and cool temperatures into the 70s. Another trough will move in Thanksgiving, cooling temperatures into the lower 70s. Little moisture is expected with both of these systems. Therefore, no precipitation is expected with the exception of some possible drizzle near the coast.

The Thanksgiving holiday is expected to be near seasonal for our temperatures. Christmas is 34 days away with New Year's Day 41 days away!

Overall, temperatures will remain mild even though they are above average. Upper 70s return Monday with more cooling expected through the week.