A mild week ahead with temperatures near 70°

7-Day Forecast

This morning with this trough of low pressure, San Diego county saw some light rainfall. The desert remained dry and dry conditions will carry on through the week. Tuesday and Wednesday, a weak ridge will build and contribute to some locally gusty winds for wind prone areas.

Skies will be mostly clear this evening across the region. This makes way for viewers to catch the Geminid meteor shower. The peak activity will be tonight where viewers can see nearly 50 meteors per hour. The best viewing time would be around 2 a.m. The meteor shower will continue to be active through December 17th.

Temperatures will remain comfortable. The average for this time of year is 67° and drops to 66° Tuesday. Highs will remain near 70° with overnight lows hovering in the mid 40s.