Keeping temperatures above average through the holiday

7-Day Forecast

Look up to the night sky tonight to catch The Great Conjunction" or the "Christmas Star." Saturn and Jupiter will be so closely aligned that they will look like a double planet. This is called a conjunction. This will be the closest the planets have been for nearly 400 years and it's been nearly 800 years since this alignment has happened at night. A rare occurrence to catch lighting up the night sky!

Temperatures for the week will remain above seasonal. Monday, a ridge of high pressure aided in warming with weak offshore winds. By Tuesday, a trough of low pressure to the north will increase onshore winds. This will cool temperatures slightly but still remain above seasonal.

By Wednesday, offshore winds will develop again and conditions will be drier. A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday for gusty east to northeast winds reaching up to 60 mph for isolated locations. Humidity will drop between 10-15%. If a fire starts it can spread quickly under these conditions.

By Christmas day, winds will be lighter but temperatures will still track into the low 70s.