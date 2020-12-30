Hovering near seasonal average through the rest of the year

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature Tuesday of 66°. The average this time of year is 67°. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will warm a few degrees because of a ridging of high pressure from the west.

A low pressure system will move southeast through California and Nevada overnight tonight into Thursday. This will cool temperatures a few degrees, back to seasonal, for Thursday and Friday.

Winds will be a bit breezy coming in from the north east through the morning hours.

Temperatures for New Year's Day will be near seasonal. Overnight, expect temperatures to remain cold in the lower to mid 40s.