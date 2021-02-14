Weaker winds for Valentine’s Day Sunday

7-Day Forecast

It was a gusty First Alert Weather Alert day Saturday. Peak winds reached up to 82 mph in Whitewater.

Winds will be weaker Sunday and will briefly shift offshore which will allow for more sunshine. Although, we can still expect the breeze to stick around with gusts in the 20s on the valley flood through the afternoon. Winds diminish more by the evening with another round of gusty westerly winds by Monday afternoon.

Your Valentine's Day plans will have a breeze but not as strong as Saturday!

Temperatures will remain near the average of 72° with dry conditions expected through the rest of the month. The only shot for rain will be for the San Diego county mountains Monday night into Tuesday.