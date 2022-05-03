Tuesday: warm and dry with more heat on the way

Clear skies will follow us through the evening as temperatures cool into the low 80s around 9:00 p.m. Humidity will stay low thanks to the offshore flow that remains into Wednesday.

The trough is moving east and a ridge of high pressure will take its place over the west coast. This will bring a warming trend for the next few days, straying farther from average.

High temperatures will climb into the triple digits for the close of the workweek. A drastic cooldown will follow early next week, dropping into the 80s.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!