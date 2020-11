Weather Alerts

High pressure across the Desert Southwest will keep skies clear and calm here, but a duo of storms up North bring gusty winds, rain and snow to the Pacific NW.

Cooler than normal conditions still persist in the Western US, so expect highs to be a few degrees below average.

The Jet track moves farther North starting Sunday, so we'll see somewhat warmer temps into next week.

Highs will climb 5-8 degrees above our seasonal norms through much of next week.