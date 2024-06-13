Skip to Content
Weather Insider: South Florida flooding

Published 5:46 PM

Over the last few days, southern Florida has been getting pummeled by excessive amounts of rain. Some areas in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro have recorded more than 2 FEET of rain! This marks the second such flooding event in the last two years. You may remember the Fort Lauderdale floods of April 2023 where some areas also saw more than 2 feet of rain.

The cause of all the rain is a tropical disturbance. A tropical disturbance is a tropical weather system with organized convection, but usually not a discernable change in the greater wind field. AKA, it's a cluster of thunderstorms originating from the tropics or subtropics.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

