Weather Recap: August 2024

August was another very hot month here in the Coachella Valley! Twenty-one days in the month had a high temperature greater than the seasonable average. Seven days were below average and three days matched the average high temperature for that day. Thankfully, no heat records were broken, despite a 120°F day on the 4th.

Overall, this was the warmest August since 2020, based on the average of all the high temperatures throughout the month. The average high for August 2024 was 110 degrees and was markedly warmer than the last few years. It's important to remember that this is all based on data collected from the Palm Springs International Airport.

Even though August is in the heart of monsoon season, not a single drop of rain was recorded at the airport. A trace amount of rain was recorded on the 1st, but not to be measured.