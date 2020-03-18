Showers Possible as Another Storm moves through

Local Forecast

Light to moderate showers are possible through the day and into the evening as a weak storm system slides through SoCal today.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through 11pm tomorrow for our local mountains above 4,500 feet with a few inches of additional snow possible at the highest elevations.

Rainfall on the Valley floor will be limited, but we could see 0.10" or more in some areas, especially in the southern and eastern areas of the Valley as rain wells up from the south.

The best chance for those showers is in the early afternoon.

We'll dry out and warm up for the weekend, but another round of showers is likely heading into Tuesday of next week.