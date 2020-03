Local Forecast

We'll see partly cloudy skies today, but little change from yesterday's warm temperatures despite clouds moving up from Baja, which will continue through this evening as the Futurecast data indicates.

Highs today will be comparable to yesterday's 83 degree reading.

As we move through the remainder of the week, highs peak Wednesday and then start a modest cooling trend into next week as a weak trough moves into NorCal late Sunday into Monday.