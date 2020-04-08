A break in rain for now, more to come

Local Forecast

A wet morning across the desert added to the rainfall totals for desert cities ranging from 0.50" to more than an inch!

Thermal recorded 0.49" today setting a new rainfall record for the date. The previous record was 0.34" in 2016.

The wet weather will be sticking around the region for the remainder of the work week because of a very slow-moving low pressure system.

The next round of rain looks to move east of the mountains through Thursday afternoon. Wraparound moisture will still be with us into Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Friday morning, for elevations above 5,500'.