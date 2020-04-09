Rain and snow remain in forecast through Friday

Local Forecast

More rain is making its way into the Coachella Valley this afternoon with more still to follow into Friday. The reason for the lingering wet weather is a slow-moving low pressure system. This will move east and out of the region by the weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 5:00 p.m. Friday. A watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to occur. Be prepared to take action if a warning is issued.

Rainfall accumulation varies across the desert from a half inch to more than an inch. Another half inch is possible through Friday.

Snow totals have been impressive ranging from 3" in Crestline to 34" at Mountain High Ski Resort over the past 4 days.



A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Riverside and San Bernardino mountains until 8:00 p.m. Friday. Avoid non-essential travel. Roads are slippery and visibility may be reduced due to heavy, blowing snow and fog.

Warmer and drier conditions arrive in time for the weekend, though cooler-than-normal temperatures remain in the forecast into early next week.