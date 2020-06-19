Temperatures climb into the start of summer

Local Forecast

A gradual warming trend is with us as temperatures exceed yesterday's highs by ~2°. The rest of the evening will be a slow cooling into the low 90s around 9:00 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure building over the west coast is responsible for our rising temperatures as we close out this work week.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend and into the middle of next week with highs near 110°.

Saturday is the summer solstice (occurring at 2:43 p.m.) marking the official start of the summer season. This will be the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere with 14:24:17 of daylight in Palm Springs.