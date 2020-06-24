Smoky conditions reduce air quality across valley

Local Forecast

Whether you're in the east or west valley, hazy conditions can be spotted along with the smell of smoke.

Looking west along I-10 in Indio, the sky appears a milky white making the mountains in the background.

Air quality has been reduced to 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'.

The wind is aiding in the smoke moving from the east valley into the west valley as a southwest flow continues into the evening.

Temperatures remain above normal for the date and will hang in the triple digits through the early evening hours.