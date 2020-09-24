The desert missed the fall memo

Local Forecast

Temperatures are 10°+ higher than the date's average high temperature (97°). Similar conditions are expected as we prepare to close out the week and head into the weekend with high pressure still playing a role for the desert southwest.

Air quality around the Coachella Valley is in the 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' category this afternoon. Limit the amount of time spent outdoors if you smell smoke.

as of 3:00 p.m.

The Smoke Advisory related to the Bobcat and El Dorado fires has been extended through Friday afternoon. Find more details related to the advisory here.

