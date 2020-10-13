Too warm temperatures for fall

Local Forecast

Like yesterday, temperatures are in the triple digits across the valley floor this afternoon.

current as of 3:20 p.m.

An average high for the date is 90° yet temperatures will remain 10°-15° above normal through the week. The ridge of high pressure continues to build just to the west of the coast.

If you keep thinking 'this year feels hotter than years past', you're not wrong. Check out how October 13th stacks up against previous years on the same date.

