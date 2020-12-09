Cooler but still cloudy

Local Forecast

Today was cooler than yesterday by more than 5°. An average high for the date in Palm Springs is 68° but Palm Springs continues a warmer-than-normal trend through the week.

A trough of low pressure will move into the Western United States late tonight and through Thursday. This will increase onshore flow resulting in breezy west winds, 10-15 MPH, Thursday night.

More sunshine will join on tomorrow with temperatures still in the low 70s for much of the Coachella Valley.

