New Year; Same Forecast

Local Forecast

High temperatures climbed into the low 70s across the Coachella Valley for this New Year's Day. Average for the date is 67°, making Palm Springs 5° above normal this afternoon.

Gusty offshore winds helped bring in the New Year. Here's a glance at some of the strongest gusts from around the desert:

Winds have weakened tonight and will stay on the mild side into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. Whatever your weekend plans may include make them outdoors and enjoy the seasonal weather!

