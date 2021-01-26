Break in action before third winter storm arrives

Local Forecast

The second winter storm of the week has moved east leaving us with blue skies and beautiful snow-covered mountains! Please share your photos by emailing share@kesq.com.

Photo submitted by Ramona Grabb

The clouds have cleared but the cooler air remains. After a frosty start this morning with lows in the 30s, highs this afternoon have climbed into the upper 50s for many valley cities.

temperatures as of 3:40 p.m.

Our weather pattern is staying active with another winter storm on the way! The low pressure system will move south along the coast in the coming day.

Precipitation is expected to move from west to east, bringing rain to those in Los Angeles County first on Thursday afternoon. Parts of the desert could see up to a half-inch of rain as the system slides through Friday.

As the front moves inland, local mountains will receive even more snow to add to the last two system's snowfall totals. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued in anticipation of the winter weather's arrival. The watch is for elevations 5,500' and above but the snow level looks to drop near 3,500' by Friday night.

A warmer and drier weekend awaits us!

