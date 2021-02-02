A warm day in the desert; breezy conditions to follow

Local Forecast

Still some clouds moving across the desert on this Tuesday but a lot more blue sky can be seen than what we experienced yesterday. Clouds will continue to clear through the evening but partly sunny skies remain in the forecast for Wednesday.

A trough of low pressure that's currently over the Eastern Pacific will move inland and strengthen onshore flow Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of the Mojave Desert, including Barstow. Gusts could reach 50 MPH and may make driving difficult along I-15 or I-40.

Gusts around the Coachella Valley will be near 20-25 MPH in the low desert, near 40 MPH through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Temperatures will cool into the low 70s on Thursday followed by another warm-up near 80° by Sunday.

