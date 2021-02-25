Weaker winds and cooler temperatures

Local Forecast

After a windy start to this Thursday, calmer conditions will be experienced across the valley this evening. Temperatures will steadily cool into the 50s by the 9:00 hour after highs peaked in the 70s this afternoon.

A short warm-up tomorrow followed by a return to the 70s this weekend. More wind is expected as the next trough of low pressure moves inland.

Current timing calls for strengthening wind speeds Saturday evening and shifting to an offshore flow on Sunday with gusts near 40 MPH.

No precipitation is expected for the Southland with this system.

Every Thursday, the state's drought monitor is released with updated conditions. The latest breakdown of drought levels can be found here.

