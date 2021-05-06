Skip to Content
Another round of winds

Today remains fairly calm, sunny and warm, but winds return to the forecast tonight and tomorrow. This afternoon we'll reach 98 as we did yesterday under a retreating ridge of high pressure.

A cool front to our North will usher in winds in the 25mph range this evening and closer to gusts of 30-40mph tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Highs will be just below the triple digit mark this afternoon, and cooler heading into the weekend.

For Mother's Day, expect highs in the mid-90s, light breezes and a perfect afternoon to enjoy your favorite brunch spot outdoors!

