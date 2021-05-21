Gusty conditions continue through the night

Local Forecast

The Red Flag Warning has been extended once more, now in effect until 8:00 p.m. as the dry and gusty conditions prevail.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 11:00 p.m. for all of the Coachella Valley and Riverside County mountains. Still gusty but not quite as extreme as yesterday.

The wind will follow us into the weekend but continue its weakening trend. Breezy conditions will be felt throughout the day with gusts 20-30 MPH in the more wind prone communities.

The weekend is looking wonderful with something different for everyone based on your location. Temperatures will be on the rise into Sunday with a bigger bump awaiting early next week.

