Winds and cooler temps in the forecast

Local Forecast

A Wind Advisory will remain in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow as gusty winds will again blow through the Northern Coachella Valley.

Winds have reached max gusts of 29 mph at PSP and slightly stronger gusts were recorded overnight in the high desert.

N. Gene Autry near the freeway is now reopen after being closed earlier Monday morning, due to sand creating an obstruction and reducing visibility.

Winds will max out near 40 mph North of the I-10, and in the 30 mph range on the Valley floor this afternoon and evening.

Highs will also be cooler thanks to the blustery NW winds and the cooler air wrapping around the area of low pressure.

We will see some partly cloudy skies through the early hours of today into early afternoon.

Highs will remain at or below average most of the week, but anticipate a hotter weekend, and preliminary models show highs above 110 heading into next week.

