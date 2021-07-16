Local Forecast

It's been a nice break from the sticky conditions the past two days but the monsoon moisture returns this weekend. Dew point temperatures will be back on the rise into the 60s primarily across the Coachella Valley.

More clouds move overhead throughout the day on Saturday. It will also bring the chance for thunderstorms across Riverside county mountains and deserts beginning Saturday night.

