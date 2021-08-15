Humidity is sticking with us for our Monday

Local Forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Apple and Lucerne valleys until Monday evening. Temperatures there could warm up to 10° above normal.

Lower deserts are remaining cooler as we remain below-average temperatures. The average for this time of year is 109°.

We won't be able to enjoy these cooler temperatures as our humidity continue to stick with us. We will feel muggier conditions for tomorrow. With this extra monsoonal moisture, there are isolated storm chances for the mountains until Wednesday.