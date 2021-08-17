Skip to Content
On the cusp of cooler drier weather

Today the dew points remain very high, but northwesterly winds kick in this evening to help thin out the dew points and humidity values by tomorrow. The jet Stream should encourage drier air across SoCal.

Dew points will drop modestly this afternoon, but more so into tomorrow.

Breezy conditions tonight and tomorrow will also help lower daytime highs significantly over the next few days. Expects winds in the 15-25mph range on the Valley floor this evening.

Highs dip into the 90s for the end of the week, so it will feel terrific!

