Keeping the clouds as temperatures cool

Local Forecast

The trough of low pressure that's feeding clouds into Southern California will move inland tomorrow. Additional moisture will flow over the Desert Southwest.

Light rain will move across Riverside County early Friday morning. Rainfall estimates remain below a tenth of an inch.

Friday will be a cool treat compared to how we began the week. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s by the end of the weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!