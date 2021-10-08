Light showers finally swing through Valley

Local Forecast

Light rainfall graced the Valley floor this morning (and a few showers overnight as well) out of a quick moving storm system that brought very little rain to our parched region. As of 8:00 a.m. the bulk of the rain was pulling North.

Some areas were picking up light showers in virtually every Valley city.

"How much rain?", you ask: Not much.

By 11 a.m. the moisture will lift out of the area.

Skies will begin to clear into lunchtime and the afternoon will present partly sunny skies with highs near the 80 degree mark. Good news for Tennis fans!

Into the weekend we warm up a bit, warmest day on Sunday (Columbus Day) but then a strong front moves through SoCal, fairly dry, but offering wind gusts to 50mph and some blowing sand and dust. Highs will then plummet into the 70s for a few days!

