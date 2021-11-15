Cooling into Tuesday with more clouds

A beautiful but warm day in the desert. High temperatures climbed into the 90s for the sixth consecutive day and the ninth time this month. We'll see an increase in cloud cover, arriving from the northwest, this evening. Send those sunset pictures to share@kesq.com!

Troughing to our north will allow cooler air and clouds to move into the Southland. This will be a nice change-up compared to the streak of 90s we've been in.

While temperatures will be in the 80s for the rest of the week, that's still above normal for the week. An average high for Palm Springs would be near 79°.

