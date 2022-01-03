Cold mornings continue with gradual warming through week

After a cold morning to kickstart the workweek, temperatures have warmed into the mid-60s this afternoon -- 4° warmer than yesterday. A weak ridge of high pressure will be joining through the rest of the week so we can expect gradually warmer temperatures through about Thursday.

It's going to be another cold start to tomorrow but not as cold as Monday morning. Lows for Palm Springs will drop into the low 40s but temperatures in the east valley will go all the way near freezing. Patchy frost is likely.

A warming trend is upon us and will continue through the week. High temperatures in the 70s will be here midweek!

